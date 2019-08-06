Lakeland PBS
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth

August 28 at 7pm


Like all babies, young animals can have a first year filled with joy, love and play. But there will also be challenges, sometimes on a daily basis. To survive, they must overcome threats and challenges, from rivals, from the elements, and predators. To tell the stories of these magical months, four renowned wildlife cinematographers will travel the globe to follow the lives of six iconic baby animals as they grow and develop. This is the story of what it takes to survive in the wild. This is their first year on earth.

