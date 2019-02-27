Anglers Reminded To Remove Fish Houses In March

With spring approaching, or at least we think, the Department of Natural Resources wants to remind everyone of the deadline to remove their fish houses from area lakes. In the southern two-thirds of the state, structures must be off lakes by the end of the day Monday, March 4. For structures on lakes in the northern third of the state, the deadline is by the end of the day Monday, March 18.

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners may be prosecuted and structures may be confiscated and removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.

After the removal date, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

Ice is never 100 percent safe. Outdoor enthusiasts should use an auger or ice chisel to test the ice as they venture onto a frozen pond, lake or river.