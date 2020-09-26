Anglers Encouraged to Comment on Proposed Crow Wing County Fishing Regulations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Anglers are being invited to comment on proposed Crow Wing County fishing regulations

Fisheries officials want to hear citizens’ thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations for sunfish, crappie, and lake trout. With the proposed changes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources aims to protect and improve bluegill and crappie sizes by lowering bag limits on several lakes in the county.

The DNR will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, October 7th from noon to 1 PM. The virtual town hall is one of five town halls the DNR will be holding across the state on the bluegill initiative. Participants are encouraged to attend these virtual meetings and use the online comment option as an alternative to in-person meetings. Information for how to attend the virtual town hall is available at mndnr.gov/sunfish.

Consistent with state law, the DNR will also host an in-person open house in Crow Wing County on Tuesday, October 13th from 4 to 6 PM at the Northland Arboretum, located at 14250 Conservation Drive in Brainerd. The meeting will be conducted in town hall style and will be limited to 10 participants indoors at any one time, although the location has indoor and outdoor patio space available. There will be no presentation, but DNR staff will be available to answer questions and take comments.

