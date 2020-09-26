Lakeland PBS

Anglers Encouraged to Comment on Proposed Crow Wing County Fishing Regulations

Lakeland News — Sep. 26 2020

Anglers are being invited to comment on proposed Crow Wing County fishing regulations

Fisheries officials want to hear citizens’ thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations for sunfish, crappie, and lake trout. With the proposed changes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources aims to protect and improve bluegill and crappie sizes by lowering bag limits on several lakes in the county.

The DNR will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, October 7th from noon to 1 PM. The virtual town hall is one of five town halls the DNR will be holding across the state on the bluegill initiative. Participants are encouraged to attend these virtual meetings and use the online comment option as an alternative to in-person meetings. Information for how to attend the virtual town hall is available at mndnr.gov/sunfish.

Consistent with state law, the DNR will also host an in-person open house in Crow Wing County on Tuesday, October 13th from 4 to 6 PM at the Northland Arboretum, located at 14250 Conservation Drive in Brainerd. The meeting will be conducted in town hall style and will be limited to 10 participants indoors at any one time, although the location has indoor and outdoor patio space available. There will be no presentation, but DNR staff will be available to answer questions and take comments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday

690 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Waterfowl Hunters Asked to Avoid Spreading Invasive Species

Brainerd High School Moving to Distance Learning Due to Coronavirus Cases

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.