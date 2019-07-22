Angler’s Body Found In Boat Washed Ashore On Mille Lacs Lake

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) — Officials are investigating after an angler was found dead in his boat on the shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

The Mille Lacs County sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Daniel Gable, of Hastings, was reported missing by his wife around 11 p.m. Friday. She told deputies he had gone fishing on the big lake in east-central Minnesota, but hadn’t checked in with family or friends, or checked out of his hotel.

Deputies found Gable’s truck and boat trailer parked at a landing on the west side of the lake near Onamia. A search by boat and by helicopter was hampered by fog and high waves. Searchers found his body Saturday morning inside his boat, where it had washed ashore near the landing.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.