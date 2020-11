Click to print (Opens in new window)

December 3 at 8:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Enjoy the romantic crooner’s biggest hits and best-loved ballads including “Moon River,” “Love Story,” “Dear Heart” and “Born Free.” His hugely successful career bridged the generations, with repertoire ranging from classic standards to modern pop songs.