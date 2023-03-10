Lakeland PBS

Andy Wells Talks About Work with Tribal Nations at Lifelong Learning Event

Mary BalstadMar. 10 2023

With business leaders looking at ways to alleviate the workforce shortage, some are also sharing their secret to success with different communities.

At the latest Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning event in Park Rapids, Andy Wells, founder of Wells Technology in Bemidji, recently shared how his business relations with the surrounding tribal nations has helped not only his business, but those he employs as well.

For some, education has no age. Lifelong learning can extend well into retirement, as shown with the speaking events through organizations like the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning. The group recently invited Wells to hear about his successful business relations with the surrounding tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth.

An important tactic Wells has used is to provide opportunities to people without proper skills and teach them on the job. He also uses the thought of diversity, equity and inclusion to work with his employees to see them as individuals and attend to those needs.

The HCLL sessions are free to the public. The next event will be on March 14 and features author Polly Scotland.

By — Mary Balstad

