Andrew and Emily Israelson Win the 97th Birchmont Tournament
Championship Saturday at the Birchmont Tournament featured familiar names trying to add to their already impressive Birchmont Tournament resumes.
In the men’s division, Andrew Israelson defeated Nate Adams 1-up to claim his third Birchmont Tournament.
For the fourth year in a row, sister Emily won the women’s division, defeating Morgan Hetletved 3 & 1. With the win, Emily ties Judy Gumlia and Mrs. P. Roel with the most Birchmont women’s championships.
Adding the two Birchmont victories from Andrew and Emily’s dad, Bill, that is now 10 Birchmont victories in the Israelson household.