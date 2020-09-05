An Inside Look at Solway Elementary to Prepare Families for the First Day of School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With just a little over a week until their schools open, the Bemidji Area School District is still ironing out the final details and plans on how each school will operate. We took a look inside Solway Elementary to show families what they can expect come September 14th.

Families are encouraged to reach out to staff at Solway if you have any questions or concerns. Everyone is required to wear a mask, and no parents or volunteers will be allowed inside the building.

Next week, we’ll take a look at how Gene Dillon Elementary School in Bemidji is preparing for the first day of school.

