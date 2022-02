Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, February 28 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the songwriting duo with music from My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Gigi and more. Includes performances from Jenn Colella (pictured), Aisha Jackson, Aaron Lazar, Sean Thompson, Michael Maliakel, Jose Llana, and Bayla Whitten.