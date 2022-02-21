Amy Hart Named Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors has selected Amy Hart of the Brainerd Lakes Area as their new Chief Executive Officer.

CRMC has over 1,000 members on staff that Hart will be leading, as well as managing a budget of $154 million dollars.

According to a recent release, Hart is an accomplished healthcare leader, and has been serving as CRMC’s Interim Chief Executive Officer this past year, in addition to her Chief Operating Officer position that she has maintained for nine years now.

“Amy is expertly qualified to lead CRMC, bringing a wealth of healthcare operations, physician recruitment, and management experience from different settings as CRMC moves to achieve its vision of being the best place to receive care, practice medicine, and work,” said Bart Taylor, Chair of CRMC’s Board of Directors. “We believe Amy’s experience paired with her passion for serving the community will lead CRMC into the future as it continues to provide remarkable clinical expertise and truly comforting patient care.”

Hart has also worked for HealthEast in St. Paul, Truman Medical Centers and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Missouri, and Unity Health System in Iowa. Hart holds a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, making her a fellow of the American College of Health Executives.

“I am honored and proud to serve the patients of the Cuyuna and Brainerd Lakes region and to be part of CRMC’s long standing history of providing high quality health care,” said Hart. “I look forward to continuing to be part of this great, independent healthcare system that remains a model for what can be accomplished in rural health care.”

