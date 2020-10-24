Lakeland PBS

Amid Pandemic, Women Advised to Schedule Preventative Health Screenings

Lakeland News — Oct. 24 2020

When COVID-19 first appeared in the country, Sanford Health saw a significant decrease in the number of women who were going in for preventative health visits and well woman care.

It’s recommended that by about age 13, women have some form of a well woman visit. These annual visit exams offer a variation of procedures such as breast exams, annual pelvic exams, mental health care and more. These visits are also crucial to catching disease’s early on in a woman’s life.

There are specific health screenings women need at every age, so guidelines and recommendations will vary, but health officials say an annual exam is important to help prevent diseases at all ages.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Rotary Clubs to Hold World Polio Day to Recognize Vaccination Efforts

1,721 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Friday

Remdesivir Approved by Regulators to Treat COVID-19

Golden Apple: Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Discusses Learning Models

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.