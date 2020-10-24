Amid Pandemic, Women Advised to Schedule Preventative Health Screenings
When COVID-19 first appeared in the country, Sanford Health saw a significant decrease in the number of women who were going in for preventative health visits and well woman care.
It’s recommended that by about age 13, women have some form of a well woman visit. These annual visit exams offer a variation of procedures such as breast exams, annual pelvic exams, mental health care and more. These visits are also crucial to catching disease’s early on in a woman’s life.
There are specific health screenings women need at every age, so guidelines and recommendations will vary, but health officials say an annual exam is important to help prevent diseases at all ages.
