Amid Drought, Bemidji Bans Non-Essential Water Use

The Bemidji City Council passed a resolution Monday night establishing a ban on all non-essential water use from municipal supplies. This comes after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources designated the state as now being in a drought warning phase.

The resolution states that all non-essential outdoor municipal water use in the city of Bemidji will be banned. This includes lawn watering, car washing, pool filling and recreational use, golf courses, parks, athletic fields, and recreation areas, as well as power washing. However, the city does not have the authority to regulate the use of private wells.

The city plans to keep the ban in effect until it is otherwise recommended by the DNR when the city is no longer in a drought warning phase.

