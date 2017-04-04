DONATE

AmeriCorps Opens 10 Reading, 1 Math Tutor Positions

Mal Meyer
Apr. 4 2017
Bemidji needs 10 literacy tutors and one math tutor for the 2017-2018 school year, according to release by Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. This is part of an AmeriCorps recruitment effort of approximately 1,700 literacy and 300 math tutors throughout the state.

Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall. By joining Reading Corps or Math Corps, individuals will be helping more than 35,000 students statewide. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide programs to help every Minnesota student succeed in reading by the end of third grade, and in math by the end of eighth grade.

Bemidji schools that have been awarded tutor positions are: Bemidji Middle,  Central Elementary, Horace May Elementary, J. W. Smith Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Northern Elementary, Paul Bunyan Elementary and Solway Elementary. There are approximately 900 sites statewide awarded this status.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 (full-time) every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education at the end of their service. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

Math and literacy tutors are fully trained by Math Corps and Reading Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees. Mid-career individuals considering a professional change are also excellent candidates.  Parents also find serving as a tutor is a great way to support their child’s school. To learn more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.

