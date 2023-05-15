America’s Little Miss Minnesota Princess Works to Support Bemidji Animal Shelter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji local is already making her name known on the national stage through community outreach.

6-year-old Ariana Wright recently won the America’s Little Miss Minnesota Princess title. As part of her reign, Wright is working with local non-profits. Her latest contribution was to hold a fundraiser for Bemidji’s Great River Rescue animal shelter.

Wright delivered the funds raised to the pet shelter on May 10th. Overall, she managed to raise $140 for the non-profit.

“It was really fun seeing the donations come in,” said Wright.

Wright won her title back in April and will now represent the state at the national level. Despite only being 6, Wright is already making a big impact on her community.

“It’s really rewarding for me, as a mom, to be able to see [Ariana] take part in her community,” commented Joy Wright, Ariana’s mother.

“It’s awesome to see someone so small taking part in the community,” said Bre Wright, Ariana’s sister. “There are a lot of people out there that can help.”

Ariana will work with the United Way of Bemidji Area next during their Backpack Buddies food packing event.

The national America’s Little Miss Pageant will be held in August at the Wisconsin Dells.

