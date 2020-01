Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

January 13 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.



An investigation into America’s increasingly bitter, divided and toxic politics. FRONTLINE traces how Barack Obama’s promise of unity collapsed as increasing racial, cultural and political divisions laid the groundwork for the rise of Donald Trump, and how Trump’s presidency has unleashed anger on both sides of the divide.