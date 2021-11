Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, November 16 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join host J.R. Martinez as veterans reflect on their military experiences and the divide between those who have served and those who have not.