Tuesday, October 26 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

As recruits take the oath to serve, they leave the civilian world to become a soldier, sailor, marine, airman or woman. This is the start of their transformation. Narrated by TV host and former Marine Drew Carey (pictured far right).