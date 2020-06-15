Lakeland PBS

American Red Cross Testing Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 15 2020

Starting Monday, June 15th, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’ve developed symptoms.

If the donation is confirmed to have COVID-19 antibodies, the donation will not be used and the donor will be recommended to see a physician. Nonetheless, there continues to still be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks. The increase in need comes after elective surgeries were permitted to resume.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakeland viewing area from June 15th to June 30th:

Crow Wing County
Baxter

  • June 26th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Brainerd Pop-Up – Lakewood, 6284 Fairview Road N.
  • June 29th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
  • June 30th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road

Douglas County
Osakis

  • June 15th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., VFW 7902, 701 E. 8th Ave.

Morrison County
Little Falls

  • June 15th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
  • June 16th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
  • June 17th: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
  • June 26th: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camp Ripley, 15000 Highway 115

Upsala

  • June 24th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 308 S. Main St.

Todd County
Eagle Bend

  • June 29th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., VFW, 107 Main St. W.

Long Prairie

  • June 17th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 401 Fourth St. S.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

