Lakeland PBS

American Red Cross Seeks Diverse Blood Supply

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 11 2020
The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to donate blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.
According to the American Red Cross, some blood types are specific to certain racial and ethnic groups. Blood from someone with a similar racial or ethnic background can help to decrease the chances of complications.
The American Red Cross has a list of blood donation opportunities within the area between September 16th, to the 30th.
Clay
Moorhead
9/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4000 28th St. S.
_______________
Crow Wing
Baxter
9/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
9/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
9/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
Nisswa
9/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Timberwood Church, 23084 State Highway 371
_______________
Douglas
Alexandria
9/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Hope Healing & Resource Center, 1920 Turning Leaf Lane SW
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ollie’s Service, 111 Donna Ave.
_______________
Grant
Ashby
9/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion, 100 Larson St.
Elbow Lake
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services, 1411 Highway 79 E.
_______________
Morrison
Little Falls
9/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Morrison County Government Center, 213 1st Ave. SE
_______________
Otter Tail
Fergus Falls
9/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
9/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
9/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
_______________
Saint Louis
Duluth
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross-Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross-Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road
Hibbing
9/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hibbing Armory/National Guard, 2310 Brooklyn Drive
Virginia
9/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesabi Family YMCA, 8367 Unity Drive
_______________
Todd
Bertha
9/25/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., New Life Church of God, 401 Main St. W.
Browerville
9/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 8391, 653 Main St. S.
Eagle Bend
9/28/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., VFW, 107 Main St. W.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Brainerd VFW, Red Cross Come Together to Host Blood Drive

Red Cross Seeking Volunteers and Donation Sites Around Brainerd Lakes Area

American Red Cross Testing Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.