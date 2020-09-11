American Red Cross Seeks Diverse Blood Supply
The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to donate blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.
According to the American Red Cross, some blood types are specific to certain racial and ethnic groups. Blood from someone with a similar racial or ethnic background can help to decrease the chances of complications.
The American Red Cross has a list of blood donation opportunities within the area between September 16th, to the 30th.
Clay
Moorhead
9/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4000 28th St. S.
_______________
Crow Wing
Baxter
9/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
9/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
9/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
Nisswa
9/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Timberwood Church, 23084 State Highway 371
_______________
Douglas
Alexandria
9/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E
9/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Hope Healing & Resource Center, 1920 Turning Leaf Lane SW
9/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ollie’s Service, 111 Donna Ave.
_______________
Grant
Ashby
9/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion, 100 Larson St.
Elbow Lake
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services, 1411 Highway 79 E.
_______________
Morrison
Little Falls
9/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Morrison County Government Center, 213 1st Ave. SE
_______________
Otter Tail
Fergus Falls
9/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
9/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
9/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave.
_______________
Saint Louis
Duluth
9/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross-Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road
9/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross-Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road
Hibbing
9/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hibbing Armory/National Guard, 2310 Brooklyn Drive
Virginia
9/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesabi Family YMCA, 8367 Unity Drive
_______________
Todd
Bertha
9/25/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., New Life Church of God, 401 Main St. W.
Browerville
9/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 8391, 653 Main St. S.
Eagle Bend
9/28/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., VFW, 107 Main St. W.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.