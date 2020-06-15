American Red Cross Is Testing Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Starting Monday, June 15th the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’ve developed symptoms.

If the donation is confirmed to have COVID-19 antibodies, the donation will not be used and the donor will be recommended to see a physician. Nonetheless, there continues to still be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks. The increase in need comes after elective surgeries were permitted to resume.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities between June 15th to the 30th:

Carlton Cloquet June 23rd: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave. Crow Wing Baxter June 26th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Brainerd Pop-Up – Lakewood, 6284 Fairview Road N. June 29th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road June 30th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road Douglas Alexandria June 15th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E. June 16th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E. June 26th: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E. Miltona June 25th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Community Center, 5590 County Road 14 Osakis June15th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., VFW 7902, 701 E. 8th Ave. Grant Elbow Lake June 22nd: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services, 1411 Highway 79 E. Morrison Little Falls June 15th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE June 16th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE June 17th: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE June 26th: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camp Ripley, 15000 Highway 115 Upsala June 24th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 308 S. Main St. Otter Tail Fergus Falls June 30th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 402 S. Court St. St. Louis Duluth June 22nd: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Red Cross -Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road Todd Eagle Bend June 29th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., VFW, 107 Main St. W. Long Prairie June 17th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 401 Fourth St. S.

