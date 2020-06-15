American Red Cross Is Testing Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies
Starting Monday, June 15th the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’ve developed symptoms.
If the donation is confirmed to have COVID-19 antibodies, the donation will not be used and the donor will be recommended to see a physician. Nonetheless, there continues to still be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks. The increase in need comes after elective surgeries were permitted to resume.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities between June 15th to the 30th:
Carlton
Cloquet
June 23rd: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave.
Crow Wing
Baxter
June 26th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Brainerd Pop-Up – Lakewood, 6284 Fairview Road N.
June 29th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
June 30th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakewood Church, 6284 Fairview N. Road
Douglas
Alexandria
June 15th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E.
June 16th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E.
June 26th: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E.
Miltona
June 25th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Community Center, 5590 County Road 14
Osakis
June15th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., VFW 7902, 701 E. 8th Ave.
Grant
Elbow Lake
June 22nd: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services, 1411 Highway 79 E.
Morrison
Little Falls
June 15th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
June 16th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
June 17th: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Church, 1000 First St. SE
June 26th: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camp Ripley, 15000 Highway 115
Upsala
June 24th: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 308 S. Main St.
Otter Tail
Fergus Falls
June 30th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 402 S. Court St.
St. Louis
Duluth
June 22nd: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Red Cross-Northland Chapter, 2524 Maple Grove Road
Todd
Eagle Bend
June 29th: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., VFW, 107 Main St. W.
Long Prairie
June 17th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 401 Fourth St. S.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.