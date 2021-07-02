American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drives in Bemidji
The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives in Bemidji this week. Blood is critically needed at this time.
The first blood drive was today at a Bemidji fire station. Only about 3% of the American population donates blood. But this year, the need for blood is even higher than usual, especially as many locations try to get back to normal.
There will be another blood drive tomorrow, July 2 at St. Philip’s School from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.