American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Beltrami County
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood donation drive in Beltrami County next week as a way for people to donate blood to patients and be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19 regardless of whether an individual developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
The blood drive will be at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW, on Wednesday, March 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
