American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

St.PAUL, Minn. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a huge blood shortage due to the cancellation of blood drives in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As of March 17, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the county due to health and safety concerns of gatherings at workplaces, college campuses and schools. The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations.

In the Minnesota-Dakotas Region, 80 blood drives have been canceled causing 2,500 fewer blood donations.

The Red Cross is expecting the number of blood drives to increase making it a concern for organizations and hospitals who collect blood for those in need. The blood shortage impacts patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies.

Due to the significant drop in blood donations, healthy individuals are encouraged to donate to help patients who depend on blood supply.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

