Lakeland PBS

American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 19 2020

St.PAUL, Minn. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a huge blood shortage due to the cancellation of blood drives in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood;

As of March 17, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the county due to health and safety concerns of gatherings at workplaces, college campuses and schools. The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations.

In the Minnesota-Dakotas Region, 80 blood drives have been canceled causing 2,500 fewer blood donations.

The Red Cross is expecting the number of blood drives to increase making it a concern for organizations and hospitals who collect blood for those in need. The blood shortage impacts patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies.

Due to the significant drop in blood donations, healthy individuals are encouraged to donate to help patients who depend on blood supply.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

BSU & NTC Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony Cancelled

77 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Wednesday

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Main Office To Close

Cass Lake-Bena’s Boys Basketball Season Cut Short Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Stories

BSU & NTC Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony Cancelled

Posted on Mar. 19 2020

BSU and NTC Limits Public Access

Posted on Mar. 19 2020

Tribal College Officials Set To Sign Higher Education Resolution

Posted on Mar. 19 2020

77 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Wednesday

Posted on Mar. 19 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Main Office To Close

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.