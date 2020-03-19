American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
St.PAUL, Minn. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a huge blood shortage due to the cancellation of blood drives in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood;
As of March 17, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the county due to health and safety concerns of gatherings at workplaces, college campuses and schools. The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations.
In the Minnesota-Dakotas Region, 80 blood drives have been canceled causing 2,500 fewer blood donations.
The Red Cross is expecting the number of blood drives to increase making it a concern for organizations and hospitals who collect blood for those in need. The blood shortage impacts patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies.
Due to the significant drop in blood donations, healthy individuals are encouraged to donate to help patients who depend on blood supply.
