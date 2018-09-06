American National Bank’s Headquarters to Fill Sportland Corners in Nisswa

A building in Nisswa known as Sportland Corners has been vacant for ten years now, but yesterday the vacancy was officially filled.

American National Bank officially purchased the land yesterday and according to the City Administrator, Jenny Max, the deal was worth just over three quarters of a million dollars. American National Bank plans to move their headquarters to the location, and Stonehouse Coffee is also looking to move into part of the building.

Sportland Corners is located across from Wendy’s on the corner of Highway 371 and County Road 13.

American National Bank is planning on demolishing the old Sportland Café and building from the ground up this winter.

To hear more about the location and progress in Nisswa hear from the City’s Administrator, Jenny Max, in the video below.