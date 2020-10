Click to print (Opens in new window)

October 20 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

American Masters – Walter Winchell: The Power of Gossip traces the life and career of the syndicated columnist, radio news commentator and television host who pioneered the fast-paced, gossip driven, politically charged media culture that dominates today.