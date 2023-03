Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, March 28 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The dramatic story of how two unprecedented antiwar protests in the fall of 1969 caused President Nixon to abandon his secret “madman” plans for a massive escalation of the war in Vietnam, including threats to use nuclear weapons.