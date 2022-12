Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, December 12 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore Nobel Prize winner Saul Bellow’s impact on American literature and how he navigated through issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience. Interviews with Philip Roth, Salmon Rushdie and more.