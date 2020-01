Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

February 25 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app or online at video.lptv.org.

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews. American Masters Presents Stanley Nelson’s Grammy-nominated Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.