January 30 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the definitive story of international art sensation Keith Haring who blazed a trail through the art scene of ‘80s New York and revolutionized the worlds of pop culture and fine art. The film features previously unheard interviews with Haring.