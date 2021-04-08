American Legion National Commander Visits Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford paid a visit to members at the Nisswa American Legion on Wednesday. Commander Oxford discussed topics like suicide prevention and the COVID-19 vaccine.

While tonight’s visit to Nisswa was the first for Commander Oxford, it was not his first visit to Minnesota.

Commander Oxford will visit a few more places in Central Minnesota on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday: Walker Post 134 at 8 AM Visit with Camp Ripley officials Visit with The Minnesota American Legion College

Friday: Park Rapids Post 212 at 8 AM Bagley Post 16 at noon Detroit Lakes Post 15 at 6 PM



