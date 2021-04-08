American Legion National Commander Visits Nisswa
American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford paid a visit to members at the Nisswa American Legion on Wednesday. Commander Oxford discussed topics like suicide prevention and the COVID-19 vaccine.
While tonight’s visit to Nisswa was the first for Commander Oxford, it was not his first visit to Minnesota.
Commander Oxford will visit a few more places in Central Minnesota on Thursday and Friday:
- Thursday:
- Walker Post 134 at 8 AM
- Visit with Camp Ripley officials
- Visit with The Minnesota American Legion College
- Friday:
- Park Rapids Post 212 at 8 AM
- Bagley Post 16 at noon
- Detroit Lakes Post 15 at 6 PM
