American Legion National Commander Visits Nisswa

Nick UrsiniApr. 7 2021

American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford paid a visit to members at the Nisswa American Legion on Wednesday. Commander Oxford discussed topics like suicide prevention and the COVID-19 vaccine.

While tonight’s visit to Nisswa was the first for Commander Oxford, it was not his first visit to Minnesota.

Commander Oxford will visit a few more places in Central Minnesota on Thursday and Friday:

  • Thursday:
    • Walker Post 134 at 8 AM
    • Visit with Camp Ripley officials
    • Visit with The Minnesota American Legion College
  • Friday:
    • Park Rapids Post 212 at 8 AM
    • Bagley Post 16 at noon
    • Detroit Lakes Post 15 at 6 PM

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

