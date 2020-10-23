Lakeland PBS

American Legion Announces Its Second Year Of “Operation Cakes For Troops”

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 23 2020

The American Legion is honoring troops stationed overseas this holidays season by sending cake to men and women serving around the world.

The American Legion Post 57 is teaming up with Rhineland Cake and Wine Company and Edelweiss Patisserie to bring a traditional home-baked German cake to troops as a remedy for homesickness during the holidays.

“Operation Cakes for Troops” is in its second year, and Hiltrud Steimel, founder of Rhineland Cake and Wine Company, uses a cherished family recipe for the German cake, that will be baked and shipped to the troops by Edelweiss Patiserie.

Anyone who would like to send a cake to a soldier during the holiday season, can visit www.rhinelandcakeandwine.com/troops. All orders must be placed by December 3rd.

