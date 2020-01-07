Lakeland PBS

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Names New Executive Director

Malaak KhattabJan. 7 2020

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College has named BSU alumna Chrissy Koch as the new executive director of the American Indian Resource Center.

Koch has been the American Indian Resource Center’s outreach specialist since July 2019. During that time, Koch worked to bring American Indian student groups to campus and guide them through the application process. She also spent time building relationships with BSU’s tribal college partners at Red Lake Nation College, White Earth Tribal and Community College, Leech Lake Tribal College and Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

According to the release from the BSU, Koch will begin her duties as executive director on January 8, 2020.

Koch has a bachelor’s degree in Indian studies from BSU, a masters’ degree in educational leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in education with an emphasis in leadership and management at Capella University.

Before joining the staff at the American Indian Resource Center, Koch spent 10 years working in a variety of American Indian student-support roles in northern Minnesota K-12 schools. She served as the secretary treasurer, helped plan the annual powwow and held fundraisers during her time as an active member of BSU’S Council for Indian Students.

“It is surreal that I am now here as the director of this center and I am excited to bring new ideas. There’s been a lot of really great things that have happened with the AIRC since it’s opened at Bemidji State and a lot of amazing things have been implemented, but there is still a lot of room for growth,” Koch said. “That is something that we will be able to bring forth as a team.”

Koch, who identifies as Ojibwe and Lakota, replaces Bill Blackwell Jr., who resigned from the position in August after serving in the role for almost five years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Bemidji Residents Address Refugee Resettlement To City Council

Two Bemidji Men Facing Felony Drug Charges

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji to Host Family Night

In Focus: “Trails Through Time” Unfolds Beltrami County’s History

Latest Stories

Number Of Deaths Due To House Fires Increases In The State

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Beats Ferris State in Weekend Sweep

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Minnesota Duluth in Minnesota Cup Final

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Gets Win on the Road Over St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

BSU Women's Basketball Takes Loss Against St. Cloud State

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.