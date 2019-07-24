Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Hires New Outreach Specialist

Jul. 23 2019

The American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University has just created a new internal recruitment position that’s made to attract potential new students from surrounding tribal colleges.

The new role will work closely with students at the colleges by helping them finish their two-year degrees, then eventually help them make a transition to BSU. Chrissy Koch started the job on Monday. She’s a BSU alum with 10 years of teaching experience and has already been working with colleges such as Red Lake Nation College, Leech Lake Tribal College, and White Earth Tribal and Community College.

Koch says, “I started at BSU on my own. When I was here, I was a student that actually sat on the committee for this building, so returning here is coming full circle for myself. When I started as a student, I didn’t have the support and resources in place that there is now, and so coming into this position is – that is something that I want to emphasize is that the students that are coming have that support and have those ties.”

Koch says one of her biggest goals with the position is to reach tribal colleges throughout the United States and in Canada.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bicyclists Pedal Across America To Raise Awareness For Affordable Housing

Spinal Health Professionals Hosts Sizzlin’ Summer Mini Carnival Event

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Latest Story

Bicyclists Pedal Across America To Raise Awareness For Affordable Housing

Bicyclists from a non-profit organization stopped in Bemidji on Monday and are raising money and awareness for the lack of affordable housing
Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Bicyclists Pedal Across America To Raise Awareness For Affordable Housing

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Spinal Health Professionals Hosts Sizzlin' Summer Mini Carnival Event

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Zip Line Tour Provides An Alternative Option For Summer Outdoor Activities

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Mark Munson Rock Music Camp Brings Young Musicians Together In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Two Bemidji Area Men Face Kidnapping And Torture Charges

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.