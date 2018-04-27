Lakeland PBS
American Indian Center Brings “Project 26” Back To Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 27 2018
A one night only event returned to the American Indian Center in Bemidji this week.

Project 26 is meant to promote healing through creation. All the pieces in the project deal with tough subjects like sexual violence, assault, trauma, and missing family members. There was also a poetry reading and drum song. The main goal of the project is to get people to talk more about the tough stuff.

Faye Neeland, the creator of the project says, “I wanted give an insight to the general public what survivors are going through when they’re healing. I also wanted to try to break stigmas and encourage people to talk about these, domestic violence and sexual assault more.”

This was the second year for Project 26. Organizers begin accepting submissions in October. You can visit www.artproject26.org for more information.

