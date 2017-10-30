DONATE

American Indian Activist, Dennis Banks Dies At 80

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 30 2017
Source: WikiMedia Commons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the death of American Indian activist Dennis Banks (all times local):

1 p.m.

The family of American Indian activist Dennis Banks says he was surrounded by family when he died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Banks’ family says the 80-year-old developed pneumonia after undergoing heart surgery earlier this month and didn’t want to be put on life support. He died Sunday night.

Daughter Tashina Banks Rama (RAY’-ma) says the family plans to hold wakes in Minneapolis and on the Leech Lake Reservation. She says details are still being worked out, but the wakes will be held Wednesday evening at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, and Thursday and Friday on the reservation. He’ll be buried there Saturday.

Rama says her father was in good spirits until his pneumonia took a turn for the worse on Friday. She says about 30 people were in the room when he died, including siblings, children and grandchildren.

___

9:35 a.m.

The family of American Indian activist Dennis Banks says he has died. He was 80.

Banks, who lived on the Leech Lake Reservation in Minnesota, was a co-founder of the American Indian Movement and a leader of the Wounded Knee occupation in 1973.

Banks’ family wrote on his Facebook page that he died Sunday night. He had developed pneumonia following heart surgery this month. His family says he did not want to be put on life support.

The family says that as Banks took his last breaths, one son sang him four songs for his journey. Family members also sang him the American Indian Movement song as his final send-off.

Daughter Arrow Banks told The Associated Press the family would have more to say after a family meeting Monday.

