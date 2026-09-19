American Experiment Economist Speaks Out Against Universal Childcare in Bemidji Talk

An economist with American Experiment North Dakota (a think tank that says it emphasizes free enterprise, limited government, personal responsibility, and government accountability) recently visited Bemidji to speak on free universal childcare, and how she thinks it could negatively impact Minnesotans as a whole.

Martha Njolomole held a presentation about the funding that goes into universal childcare, emphasizing that Minnesota is one of the most affordable states for family childcare but that providers are exiting the industry. According to Njolomole, Minnesota will spend at least $1 billion on childcare in the 2026-27 biennium, and free care would increase taxes.

The presentation cited studies that claimed universal childcare can have negative impacts on the social and emotional development of children.

“A lot of the kids that were exposed to these programs from parents who would have stayed at home with them, but because of this free childcare, they ended up going into the workforce when they otherwise would have stayed at home, which means that they could have had better relationships with their kids if they stayed at home,” Njolomole said. “Another thing that happened, too, is because these kids are getting into daycare at a very young age, there was some chemicals that were released in the brain because of, you know, staying eight hours [in childcare] outside of the home, that ended up worsening these behavioral issues.”

Supporters of bringing universal childcare into the state argue that the program could help families of all economic status access childcare as the average prices of childcare in Minnesota have reached nearly $10,000 a year for family childcare, and $15,000 to $20,000 a year for a childcare center.