Tuesday, January 17 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the influential author and key figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Also an anthropologist, Hurston collected folklore – reclaiming, honoring and celebrating Black life on its own terms.