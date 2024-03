Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, March 26th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Cancer Detectives is the untold story of the first-ever war on cancer & the coalition of people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.