Monday, September 11th at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Busing Battleground viscerally captures the class tensions and racial violence that ensued when Black and white students in Boston were bused for the first time between neighborhoods to comply with a federal desegregation order.