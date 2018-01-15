American Experience: The Bombing of Wall Street
February 13 at 8pm
Explore the story behind the mostly-forgotten 1920 bombing in the nation’s financial center, which left 38 dead – a crime that launched the career of J. Edgar Hoover yet remains unsolved today.
