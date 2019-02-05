American Experience: Sealab

February 12 at 8pm

On a February day in 1969, off the shore of northern California, a US Navy crane carefullylowered 300 tons of metal into the Pacific Ocean. The massive tubular structure was anaudacious feat of engineering—a pressurized underwater habitat, complete with science labsand living quarters for an elite group of divers who hoped to spend days or even months at astretch living and working on the ocean floor. The Sealab project, as it was known, was thebrainchild of a country doctor turned naval pioneer whodreamed of pushing the limits of oceanexploration the same way NASA was pushing the limits of space exploration. As Americans werebecoming entranced with the effort to land a man on the moon, these divers, including one ofNASA’s most famous astronauts,were breaking depth barrier records underwater.Sealabtellsthe little-known story of the daring program that tested the limits of human endurance andrevolutionized the way humans explore the ocean.