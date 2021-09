Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, September 13 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover the story of the Supreme Court’s first female justice. A pioneer who both reflected and shaped an era, she was the deciding vote in cases on some of the 20th century’s most controversial issues – including race, gender and reproductive rights.