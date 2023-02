Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, February 20 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

For generations, Monopoly has been America’s favorite board game. This program reveals the fascinating and unexpected history behind the game and those who created it.