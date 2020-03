Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 31 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The story of the polio crusade pays tribute to a time when Americans banded together to conquer a terrible disease. The medical breakthrough saved countless lives and had a pervasive impact on American philanthropy that continues to be felt today.