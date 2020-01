Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

January 28 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS Video app and online at video.lptv.org.



Discover the forgotten heroes who fought for food safety at the turn of the 20th century. Unusual experiments and tireless advocacy led by a government chemist changed the way Americans thought about food, health and consumer safety forever.