Tuesday, May 24 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover how an outbreak of bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco. This new documentary tells the gripping story of the race against time by health officials to save the city from the deadly disease.