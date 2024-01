Tuesday, January 23rd at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group which in the 1930s had scores of chapters across the country, representing what many believe was a real threat of fascist subversion in the U.S. They held rallies with the KKK and ran summer camps for children centered around Nazi ideology, melding patriotic values with virulent anti-Semitism.