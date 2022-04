Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, May 3 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history. An engineering failure, the dam was built by William Mulholland to bring water to Los Angeles via aqueduct.