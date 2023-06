Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 27 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Visit the Catskills hideaway where, in the 1950s and 60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge. A moving look inside a secret world where the persecuted found freedom and acceptance.