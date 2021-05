Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, May 17 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the life of one of the best-known and most influential religious leaders of the 20th century. He built a media empire, preached to millions and had the ear of tycoons, presidents and royalty.